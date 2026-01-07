Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th.

Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $10.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 3.9%

DRI stock opened at $200.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.03. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $228.27. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 52.44%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

Get Our Latest Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden’s restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand’s positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.