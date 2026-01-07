WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 7th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 299.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.
WAM Active Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $67.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.75.
About WAM Active
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WAM Active
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Active Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Active and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.