WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 7th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 299.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $67.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.75.

WAM Active Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. It also invests in bills of exchange, other negotiable investments, and debentures. The fund seeks to take advantage of opportunities created by corporate transactions and other trading and arbitrage opportunities.

