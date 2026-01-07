MetLife, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5675 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 3rd.

MetLife has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MetLife to earn $10.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

NYSE:MET opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76. MetLife has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 target price on MetLife and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $97.00 price objective on MetLife and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

