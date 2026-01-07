Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th.

Advance Auto Parts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Advance Auto Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc (NYSE: AAP) is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company’s product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

