Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on February 13th

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4175 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This is a 9.9% increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Plains All American Pipeline has a payout ratio of 100.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

PAA opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is a prominent North American midstream energy company that specializes in the transportation, storage and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and refined products. The partnership’s integrated infrastructure network supports the movement of hydrocarbons from major supply basins to domestic and export markets, providing connectivity between production areas, refineries and marine terminals. Plains All American’s services include long-haul and short-haul pipeline systems, inventory services and fee-based storage contracts, helping producers and refiners optimize supply chains and manage market access.

