Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AXSM Q2 Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $171.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $79.19 and a 52-week high of $184.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a negative return on equity of 277.31%. Axsome Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 52.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2,407.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,189,000 after purchasing an additional 84,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 10,558 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $1,564,484.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,193.22. The trade was a 59.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Saad sold 37,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $6,206,968.86. Following the sale, the director owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,130.36. The trade was a 78.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 281,489 shares of company stock worth $39,671,220 in the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.

Axsome’s pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.

