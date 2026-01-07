Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Upgraded at Leerink Partnrs

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CERT. Leerink Partners raised Certara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Redburn Partners set a $10.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.71 and a beta of 1.46. Certara has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Certara had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Certara has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Certara by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 982,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 327,064 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,844,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,598,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,398,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,455 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company’s platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company’s offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

