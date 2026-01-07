D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $155.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHI. Bank of America reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price target on D.R. Horton and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.85.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $144.34 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $184.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.81 and its 200 day moving average is $153.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

