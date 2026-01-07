Royal Bank Of Canada Upgrades California Resources (NYSE:CRC) to Moderate Buy

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRC. Roth Capital set a $63.00 target price on California Resources in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on California Resources from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Get California Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRC

California Resources Price Performance

California Resources stock opened at $46.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. California Resources has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $58.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.58 million. California Resources had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in California Resources by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 268,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is an independent exploration and production company focused exclusively on developing oil and natural gas assets in California. Headquartered in Newport Beach, the company engages in hydraulic fracturing, well completions, reservoir management and enhanced recovery operations to produce crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

CRC’s operations are concentrated in three core regions: the Los Angeles Basin, the Ventura Basin and the San Joaquin Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.