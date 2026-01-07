Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ASBFY opened at $29.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group headquartered in the United Kingdom. Founded in 1935, the company operates through multiple divisions that span grocery brands, sugar production and refining, ingredient and bakery systems, agriculture and a large value-fashion retail business. Its portfolio combines branded consumer goods with industrial food and agricultural operations, giving it exposure across the consumer staples and retail sectors.

On the grocery and branded side, the group owns and markets a range of food and beverage products, including well-known tea and grocery lines, while its ingredients businesses supply yeast, bakery ingredients and other inputs to commercial bakers and food manufacturers.

