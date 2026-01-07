O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated $GLW

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Corning by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $89.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $9,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,977.42. The trade was a 69.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $1,104,488.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,872.72. This trade represents a 70.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,135 shares of company stock valued at $14,088,769. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Argus lifted their target price on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

