Zacks Research Upgrades Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) to “Strong-Buy”

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $39.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. Atlanta Braves has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -985.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $311.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.99 per share, for a total transaction of $194,455.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 484,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,479.97. This represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 67,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,097 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Atlanta Braves Real Estate Ownership Trust (NASDAQ:BATRK) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established in 2021 by Liberty Braves Group. The trust’s primary purpose is to own and manage a portfolio of sports and entertainment properties related to the Atlanta Braves baseball franchise. BATRK generates stable rental income by leasing its assets to the Braves Baseball Club, LLC, under long-term lease agreements designed to align property performance with franchise needs.

The trust’s portfolio is anchored by Truist Park, the 41,084-seat baseball stadium that has served as the Braves’ home since 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.