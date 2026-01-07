DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DMC Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $7.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $144.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.90 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DMC Global will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Schladen sold 17,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $106,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 532,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,748. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the first quarter worth about $1,139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 55.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 48,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ: BOOM) is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Houston, Texas. It operates through two core business segments—EVI and MECO—that deliver engineered products and services primarily to the mining, oil and gas, and water treatment markets. The company focuses on innovation, precision manufacturing and aftermarket support to help clients improve operational efficiency and safety in challenging environments.

The EVI segment, operating under the DynaEnergetics brand, designs and manufactures explosive perforating systems, well completion tools and precision components for the non-metallic mining and oilfield services industries.

