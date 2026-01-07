Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CWST. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $125.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $103.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.43 and a beta of 0.80. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.85%.The business had revenue of $485.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $3,027,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,601.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 112.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 318,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,464,000 after purchasing an additional 168,003 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

