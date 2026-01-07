Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AL. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

NYSE:AL opened at $64.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Air Lease had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $725.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 155,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $9,977,218.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,482,002.23. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Willis sold 23,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,498,792.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,522.64. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 760,593 shares of company stock valued at $48,668,588 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7.4% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 21,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,619,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,797,000 after buying an additional 265,423 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Air Lease by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 353,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 198.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is a leading aircraft leasing company that acquires commercial jet aircraft and leases them to airlines worldwide. The firm’s core business activities include direct aircraft acquisition, lease management and portfolio remarketing. By structuring sale?and?leaseback transactions, operating leases and secured loans, Air Lease provides flexible financing solutions that enable carriers to modernize their fleets without committing large amounts of capital to ownership.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Air Lease Corporation serves a diverse customer base spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

