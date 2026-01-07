UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.45 and last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 15356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

Key Stories Impacting UBS Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.30 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

UBS Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in UBS Group by 75.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

Further Reading

