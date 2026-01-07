ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Price Up 13.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) were up 13.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.48 and last traded at GBX 0.48. Approximately 21,226,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 23,041,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of £3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.59.

About ValiRx

ValiRx accelerates the development of treatments in cancer and women’s health to improve patient lives. We provide the scientific, financial and commercial framework to enable the rapid translation of innovative science into clinical development.

