SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.38 and last traded at $65.5390, with a volume of 3578708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.39.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average of $61.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 224.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 255.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.

