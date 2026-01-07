Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.99 and last traded at $119.82, with a volume of 599727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GVA. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Granite Construction from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

Granite Construction Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 4.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

In related news, Director Celeste Beeks Mastin sold 7,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $801,221.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,977.38. This trade represents a 42.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,221,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,179,000 after purchasing an additional 46,552 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Granite Construction by 34.6% during the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 34,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Granite Construction Inc is a publicly traded heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer based in Watsonville, California. The company specializes in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects for government and private clients, focusing on the development, rehabilitation and maintenance of transportation, water resource and industrial facilities. Its turnkey solutions span the full project lifecycle, from preconstruction and design-build to construction management and facilities maintenance.

In its construction segment, Granite undertakes highway and bridge building, airport runway and taxiway construction, marine terminal and port improvements, dam and reservoir projects, transit systems and underground utilities.

