Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Shares Up 19.7% – What’s Next?

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 19.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 326 and last traded at GBX 324.33. 3,061,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,167,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATG shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 690 to GBX 695 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 730 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 415 to GBX 315 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auction Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 549.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £397.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 345.12.

Auction Technology Group plc?(“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

The Group powers eight online marketplaces and listing sites using its proprietary auction platform technology, hosting in excess of 70,000 live and timed auctions each year. ATG?has been supporting the auction industry since 1971 and the Group has offices in the UK, US and Germany.

