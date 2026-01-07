VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 262,611 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 114,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

VR Resources Trading Down 25.0%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -1.29.

VR Resources Company Profile

VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.

