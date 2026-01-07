Rheos Capital Works Inc. Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,170,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,973,000 after buying an additional 121,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,874,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,075,000 after acquiring an additional 105,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,948,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,117,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,002,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,160,000 after purchasing an additional 838,546 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of LHX opened at $314.74 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $316.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 11.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

L3Harris Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting L3Harris Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: L3Harris agreed to sell a majority (~60%) stake in its Space Propulsion & Power Systems (Rocketdyne) business for $845M, while retaining a ~40% interest — the deal monetizes lower?margin civil space assets, provides near?term cash to invest or return to shareholders, and keeps upside exposure through the retained stake. L3Harris to Sell Majority Stake

L3Harris agreed to sell a majority (~60%) stake in its Space Propulsion & Power Systems (Rocketdyne) business for $845M, while retaining a ~40% interest — the deal monetizes lower?margin civil space assets, provides near?term cash to invest or return to shareholders, and keeps upside exposure through the retained stake. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a reorganization from four to three segments (Space & Mission Systems; Communications & Spectrum Dominance; Missile Solutions) and leadership assignments aimed at aligning the portfolio with future warfare needs and extracting cost/efficiency gains — a clearer structure supports margin improvement and execution. Reorganization Announcement

The company announced a reorganization from four to three segments (Space & Mission Systems; Communications & Spectrum Dominance; Missile Solutions) and leadership assignments aimed at aligning the portfolio with future warfare needs and extracting cost/efficiency gains — a clearer structure supports margin improvement and execution. Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical developments and defense spending dynamics are a tailwind for propulsion and missile suppliers; analysts and sector pieces highlight heightened demand for propulsion systems and missiles, which supports L3Harris’s strategic decision to redeploy capital toward national security offerings. Defense Sector Tailwinds

Geopolitical developments and defense spending dynamics are a tailwind for propulsion and missile suppliers; analysts and sector pieces highlight heightened demand for propulsion systems and missiles, which supports L3Harris’s strategic decision to redeploy capital toward national security offerings. Neutral Sentiment: The transaction is expected to close in H2 2026 and remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions, so timing and final proceeds are not immediate and carry execution risk. Reuters Coverage

The transaction is expected to close in H2 2026 and remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions, so timing and final proceeds are not immediate and carry execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Risks: selling a controlling stake reduces L3Harris’s direct revenues and operational control over the propulsion unit (RS?25 engines are excluded), potential regulatory/closing hurdles remain, and industry supply?chain constraints (energetics, materials) could limit near?term delivery and margin gains. DefenseDaily Analysis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on LHX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total value of $4,266,179.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,479,447.30. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.