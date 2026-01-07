Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 15,000 Shares of monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.24% of monday.com worth $23,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on monday.com from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

monday.com Stock Up 2.9%

MNDY stock opened at $146.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $141.20 and a twelve month high of $342.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.03.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.58%.The company had revenue of $316.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

