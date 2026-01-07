OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) and OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Saratoga Investment and OFS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saratoga Investment 27.19% 10.09% 3.29% OFS Capital 7.52% 8.95% 3.41%

Volatility and Risk

Saratoga Investment has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFS Capital has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

19.1% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of OFS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of OFS Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Saratoga Investment and OFS Capital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saratoga Investment $148.85 million 2.52 $28.09 million $2.34 9.94 OFS Capital $47.96 million N/A $28.44 million $0.24 20.00

OFS Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Saratoga Investment. Saratoga Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFS Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Saratoga Investment and OFS Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saratoga Investment 0 6 0 0 2.00 OFS Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00

Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus target price of $23.63, suggesting a potential upside of 1.55%. OFS Capital has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.83%. Given OFS Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OFS Capital is more favorable than Saratoga Investment.

Dividends

Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. OFS Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Saratoga Investment pays out 128.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OFS Capital pays out 283.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OFS Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. OFS Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. The firm prefers to invest in aerospace, automotive aftermarket and services, business products and services, consumer products and services, education, environmental services, industrial services, financial services, food and beverage, healthcare products and services, logistics, distribution, manufacturing, restaurants services, food services, software services, technology services, specialty chemical, media and telecommunications. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $50 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $250 million. The firm prefer to take a majority stake. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. was formed on 2007 and is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, ownership transition, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, construction & building, durable goods, capital equipment, automotive, food and beverage, healthcare & pharmaceutical, specialty chemicals, transportation cargo and logistics, value added distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The firm invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $35 million, revenues between $15 million and $300 million, annual EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with debt investment values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second lien, subordinated/ mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority as well as majority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.

