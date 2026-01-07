GOHOME Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $58.88 Million (GOHOME)

GOHOME (GOHOME) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, GOHOME has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GOHOME token can now be bought for about $117.79 or 0.00127875 BTC on major exchanges. GOHOME has a total market cap of $58.88 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of GOHOME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91,813.91 or 0.99675005 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GOHOME Token Profile

GOHOME launched on January 20th, 2025. GOHOME’s total supply is 9,999,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,895 tokens. GOHOME’s official Twitter account is @gohome_token. GOHOME’s official website is gohometoken.com. GOHOME’s official message board is medium.com/@gohometoken.

Buying and Selling GOHOME

According to CryptoCompare, “GOHOME (GOHOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. GOHOME has a current supply of 9,999,895.37 with 499,895 in circulation. The last known price of GOHOME is 118.47073892 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,732,946.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gohometoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOHOME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GOHOME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GOHOME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

