World Liberty Financial USD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USD1)

World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One World Liberty Financial USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, World Liberty Financial USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. World Liberty Financial USD has a total market capitalization of $3.36 billion and approximately $4.46 billion worth of World Liberty Financial USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,813.91 or 0.99675005 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About World Liberty Financial USD

World Liberty Financial USD’s total supply is 3,362,767,412 tokens. World Liberty Financial USD’s official Twitter account is @worldlibertyfi. The official website for World Liberty Financial USD is www.worldlibertyfinancial.com.

Buying and Selling World Liberty Financial USD

According to CryptoCompare, “World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. World Liberty Financial USD has a current supply of 3,354,891,001.70892934. The last known price of World Liberty Financial USD is 0.99972694 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 792 active market(s) with $4,252,895,792.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.worldlibertyfinancial.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Liberty Financial USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Liberty Financial USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Liberty Financial USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

