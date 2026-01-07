SoSoValue (SOSO) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SoSoValue (SOSO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. One SoSoValue token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SoSoValue has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. SoSoValue has a market capitalization of $152.78 million and $5.35 million worth of SoSoValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SoSoValue alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,813.91 or 0.99675005 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SoSoValue Profile

SoSoValue was first traded on January 23rd, 2025. SoSoValue’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,766,576 tokens. SoSoValue’s official website is sosovalue.com. SoSoValue’s official Twitter account is @sosovaluecrypto.

Buying and Selling SoSoValue

According to CryptoCompare, “SoSoValue (SOSO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. SoSoValue has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 274,766,576 in circulation. The last known price of SoSoValue is 0.55664204 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $5,584,294.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sosovalue.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoSoValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoSoValue should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SoSoValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SoSoValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SoSoValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.