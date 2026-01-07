Midnight (NIGHT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $49.96 Million

Midnight (NIGHT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Midnight has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Midnight has a total market cap of $855.17 million and $49.96 million worth of Midnight was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midnight token can now be bought for $0.0792 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91,813.91 or 0.99675005 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Midnight

Midnight was first traded on December 8th, 2025. Midnight’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Midnight is midnight.network/blog. The official website for Midnight is midnight.network. Midnight’s official Twitter account is @midnightntwrk. The Reddit community for Midnight is https://reddit.com/r/gdsihr5jfq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Midnight

According to CryptoCompare, “Midnight (NIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Cardano platform. Midnight has a current supply of 24,000,000,000 with 16,607,399,401 in circulation. The last known price of Midnight is 0.07822584 USD and is down -7.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $60,761,673.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midnight.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midnight directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midnight should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midnight using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

