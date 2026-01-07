Ailey Tops One Day Trading Volume of $278.48 Thousand (ALE)

Ailey (ALE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Ailey has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ailey has a market capitalization of $131.11 million and $278.48 thousand worth of Ailey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ailey token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ailey Token Profile

Ailey’s launch date was August 24th, 2023. Ailey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,868,055 tokens. Ailey’s official message board is twitter.com/aileyverse. Ailey’s official Twitter account is @aileyverse. Ailey’s official website is myailey.com.

Buying and Selling Ailey

According to CryptoCompare, “Ailey (ALE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ailey has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 439,722,222.22222222 in circulation. The last known price of Ailey is 0.40307374 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $288,646.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myailey.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ailey directly using U.S. dollars.

