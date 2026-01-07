REVOX One Day Volume Hits $248.50 Thousand (REX)

REVOX (REX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One REVOX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, REVOX has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. REVOX has a total market cap of $486.35 thousand and approximately $248.50 thousand worth of REVOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91,813.91 or 0.99675005 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

REVOX Profile

REVOX launched on May 31st, 2022. REVOX’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000,000 tokens. REVOX’s official message board is readonofficial.medium.com. REVOX’s official Twitter account is @revoxdotai. REVOX’s official website is www.revox.ai.

Buying and Selling REVOX

According to CryptoCompare, “REVOX (REX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. REVOX has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,716,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of REVOX is 0.00024788 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $254,719.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.revox.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

