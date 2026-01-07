Lift Dollar Trading Up 0% This Week (USDL)

Lift Dollar (USDL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Lift Dollar has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $82.08 thousand worth of Lift Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lift Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Lift Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,813.91 or 0.99675005 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Lift Dollar

Lift Dollar launched on June 4th, 2024. Lift Dollar’s total supply is 140,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,220,856 tokens. The official message board for Lift Dollar is paxos.com/blog/from-paxos-international-paxos-international-introduces-lift-dollar-usdl-the-first-stablecoin-to-offer-holders-daily-yield-in-wallet-under-regulatory-oversight. Lift Dollar’s official website is liftdollar.com. Lift Dollar’s official Twitter account is @liftdollar_usdl.

Lift Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lift Dollar (USDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lift Dollar has a current supply of 140,510.50323829 with 5,220,856.21864171 in circulation. The last known price of Lift Dollar is 0.99966852 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://liftdollar.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lift Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lift Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lift Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

