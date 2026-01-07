AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), RTT News reports. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $79.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2026 guidance to -0.330–0.230 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from AngioDynamics’ conference call:

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Revenue grew 8.8% to $79.4M, adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled to $5.9M, the company generated $4.7M of cash in the quarter, and management raised FY26 guidance to $312–314M in sales and $8–10M of adjusted EBITDA.

to $79.4M, adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled to $5.9M, the company generated $4.7M of cash in the quarter, and management raised FY26 guidance to $312–314M in sales and $8–10M of adjusted EBITDA. The Med Tech segment drove performance — Med Tech revenue was up 13% and now represents 45% of sales, with Auryon up 18.6% marking its 18th consecutive quarter of double?digit growth and initial international contribution after CE Mark approval.

up 18.6% marking its 18th consecutive quarter of double?digit growth and initial international contribution after CE Mark approval. Meaningful regulatory progress in mechanical thrombectomy — IDE approvals for the APEX Return (AlphaReturn blood?management) and PAVE (AngioVac for right?heart vegetation) studies plus a 510(k) expanding AlphaVac indications, broadening clinical use and competitive positioning.

NanoKnife momentum — revenue +22.2% (probe growth +14.4%), a record quarter for prostate procedures, and the new CPT code effective Jan 1 should support adoption over time.

momentum — revenue +22.2% (probe growth +14.4%), a record quarter for prostate procedures, and the new CPT code effective Jan 1 should support adoption over time. CEO Jim Clemmer announced his planned retirement with a board search for a successor in fiscal 2027; he will remain through the transition, but the change introduces leadership?transition risk.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 13.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $471.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.47. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Lawrence T. Weiss purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $118,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 93,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,380.57. This trade represents a 11.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 882,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,198.35. The trade was a 1.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders acquired a total of 20,890 shares of company stock worth $239,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 329.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 359.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

More AngioDynamics News

Here are the key news stories impacting AngioDynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 revenue beat and growth — Revenue was ~$79.4M, up ~9% year-over-year and above consensus; management highlighted continued double?digit med?tech growth. Read More.

Q2 revenue beat and growth — Revenue was ~$79.4M, up ~9% year-over-year and above consensus; management highlighted continued double?digit med?tech growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised revenue guidance and cash?flow outlook — FY?2026 revenue guide was raised to $312–$314M (vs. consensus ~$310M) and the company says it still expects to be cash?flow positive for FY26. Read More.

Raised revenue guidance and cash?flow outlook — FY?2026 revenue guide was raised to $312–$314M (vs. consensus ~$310M) and the company says it still expects to be cash?flow positive for FY26. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying and analyst interest — Recent insider purchases and several buy ratings/price targets remain on file, a signal of confidence from insiders and some sell?side firms. Read More.

Insider buying and analyst interest — Recent insider purchases and several buy ratings/price targets remain on file, a signal of confidence from insiders and some sell?side firms. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Improving cash generation but mixed balance sheet moves — Operating cash flow improved materially (reported ~ $4.7M), and liabilities declined, though cash on hand is down year?over?year. These operational improvements reduce execution risk but don’t eliminate near?term losses. Read More.

Improving cash generation but mixed balance sheet moves — Operating cash flow improved materially (reported ~ $4.7M), and liabilities declined, though cash on hand is down year?over?year. These operational improvements reduce execution risk but don’t eliminate near?term losses. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and continued unprofitability — GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.15 vs. the expected $0.10 loss; the company remains unprofitable with negative margins, which keeps valuation sensitive to execution. Read More.

EPS miss and continued unprofitability — GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.15 vs. the expected $0.10 loss; the company remains unprofitable with negative margins, which keeps valuation sensitive to execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Leadership uncertainty — An unexpected senior executive departure reported alongside the quarter is amplifying investor concern and helping explain the share weakness despite the operational beats. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AngioDynamics

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company’s products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.