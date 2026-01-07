Rheos Capital Works Inc. Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Rheos Capital Works Inc. reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 370,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.4% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $43,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 38,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $221,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 178,358 shares of company stock valued at $39,229,623 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: AMD unveiled new data?center GPUs (MI455, MI440X) and previewed the MI500 roadmap at CES, positioning the company to attack smaller enterprise/private data?center demand and narrow the gap with NVDA. AMD unveils new chips at CES

AMD unveiled new data?center GPUs (MI455, MI440X) and previewed the MI500 roadmap at CES, positioning the company to attack smaller enterprise/private data?center demand and narrow the gap with NVDA. Positive Sentiment: AMD rolled out the Ryzen AI 400 Series, Ryzen AI Max+, Ryzen AI Halo developer mini?PC and the Ryzen 7 9850X3D gaming CPU — expanding addressable markets across AI PCs, edge/embedded and gaming while strengthening software (ROCm) support. These product announcements boost OEM adoption and developer momentum. AMD CES press release

AMD rolled out the Ryzen AI 400 Series, Ryzen AI Max+, Ryzen AI Halo developer mini?PC and the Ryzen 7 9850X3D gaming CPU — expanding addressable markets across AI PCs, edge/embedded and gaming while strengthening software (ROCm) support. These product announcements boost OEM adoption and developer momentum. Positive Sentiment: AMD emphasized ecosystem wins (OEM product launches, partner demos, OpenAI participation) and software bundles (ROCm, Adrenalin AI) that improve developer stickiness and accelerate on?device AI adoption. These help convert product roadmaps into revenue opportunities. Ecosystem and partner details

AMD emphasized ecosystem wins (OEM product launches, partner demos, OpenAI participation) and software bundles (ROCm, Adrenalin AI) that improve developer stickiness and accelerate on?device AI adoption. These help convert product roadmaps into revenue opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: AMD set its fiscal Q4 and full?year 2025 earnings release and webcast for Feb. 3 — a near?term catalyst where management can quantify CES product traction, demand trends and margin outlook. Earnings date announcement

AMD set its fiscal Q4 and full?year 2025 earnings release and webcast for Feb. 3 — a near?term catalyst where management can quantify CES product traction, demand trends and margin outlook. Negative Sentiment: Short?term profit?taking after a blockbuster 2025 gain has triggered selling pressure; several market reports attribute today’s weakness to investors locking in gains rather than new fundamental concerns. Profit?taking coverage

Short?term profit?taking after a blockbuster 2025 gain has triggered selling pressure; several market reports attribute today’s weakness to investors locking in gains rather than new fundamental concerns. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling and active institutional rebalancing have amplified downward pressure; heavy insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment even if company outlook remains intact. QuiverQuant insider activity

Recent insider selling and active institutional rebalancing have amplified downward pressure; heavy insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment even if company outlook remains intact. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory/pricing dynamics could push GPU costs higher (reported industry price increases), which may pressure OEM pricing, demand elasticity and near?term margins for GPU products. Memory price/margin risk

AMD stock opened at $214.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.48 and a 200 day moving average of $191.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.97 billion, a PE ratio of 106.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

