Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $18.45 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,176,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,863,000 after purchasing an additional 403,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,091,641,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,405,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,516,000 after buying an additional 2,557,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 124.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,771,000 after buying an additional 9,782,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,362,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,600,000 after buying an additional 997,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $417.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple banks raised price targets and kept overweight/positive ratings, lifting sentiment and giving investors upside targets. Links: Read More., Read More., Read More.

Multiple banks raised price targets and kept overweight/positive ratings, lifting sentiment and giving investors upside targets. Links: Read More., Read More., Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product/coverage expansion: BofA is allowing advisers to recommend Bitcoin ETFs — a move that can generate new fee income and attract client flows if adoption ramps. Read More.

Product/coverage expansion: BofA is allowing advisers to recommend Bitcoin ETFs — a move that can generate new fee income and attract client flows if adoption ramps. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals: BAC’s most recent quarter beat EPS expectations and showed revenue growth and solid ROE, supporting valuation multiple expansion vs. regional peers. (Earnings detail from recent filings and consensus estimates.)

Fundamentals: BAC’s most recent quarter beat EPS expectations and showed revenue growth and solid ROE, supporting valuation multiple expansion vs. regional peers. (Earnings detail from recent filings and consensus estimates.) Neutral Sentiment: Options and flow: Recent coverage highlights elevated options activity and moderately bullish positioning in BAC options — this can amplify intraday moves but is not a fundamental change. Read More.

Options and flow: Recent coverage highlights elevated options activity and moderately bullish positioning in BAC options — this can amplify intraday moves but is not a fundamental change. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Research output: BofA analysts remain active with sector calls (airlines, healthcare, energy names) and public commentary (e.g., on SoFi M&A prospects). These notes drive market attention but are indirect for BAC equity performance. Read More., Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Phillip Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Ameriprise Financial raised Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

