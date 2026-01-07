First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) CFO James Reske Sells 2,072 Shares

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) CFO James Reske sold 2,072 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $34,685.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 80,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,406.14. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FCF stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $135.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.30 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 20.00%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

First Commonwealth Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

Read Our Latest Report on FCF

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 393.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 161,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 128,547 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 67.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,597,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,544 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 24.9% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 118,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary is First Commonwealth Bank. Established in 1889 as Indiana National Bank, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to build a diversified platform of commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

First Commonwealth offers a comprehensive suite of financial products, including deposit accounts, personal and business lending solutions, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and trust and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.