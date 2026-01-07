Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico Sells 400 Shares

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew D’amico sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $57,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 19th, Andrew D’amico sold 754 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $78,416.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $175,380.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,908 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $189,140.04.

On Friday, October 24th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,071 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $196,330.80.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Andrew D’amico sold 565 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $50,850.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Andrew D’amico sold 14,677 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $1,211,292.81.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 1.90. Vicor Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $149.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.43. Vicor had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

