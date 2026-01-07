United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Director James Pappas Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) Director James Pappas acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 194,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,127.40. This represents a 1.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:UNFI opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.86.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $241,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 60,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 130,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 35,127 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc (NYSE: UNFI) is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI’s core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

