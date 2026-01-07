Tilson Financial Group Inc. Has $24.28 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Tilson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises 8.0% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $24,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 471.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 243.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

