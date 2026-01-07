Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,397,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758,980 shares during the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield makes up approximately 1.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 4.06% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $149,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,010,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,741,000 after acquiring an additional 79,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,925,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,603,000 after purchasing an additional 62,582 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,764,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 128.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,879,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,564,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,388,000 after purchasing an additional 71,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

NYSE:CWK opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $17.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 2.23%.The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cushman & Wakefield has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm’s core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

