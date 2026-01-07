Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,194,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,425 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises about 1.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.99% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $190,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 513.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 136.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 98,051 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 300,358 shares in the company, valued at $23,127,566. This trade represents a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $94.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

