Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 25,000 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,752 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.29% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $105,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3,892.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97,854 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 30.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after buying an additional 23,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Coolidge E. Rhodes, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,965. This trade represents a 15.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE CFR opened at $134.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $146.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.97 and a 200-day moving average of $127.85.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $567.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.54 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 21.99%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.