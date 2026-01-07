Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 131,828 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Sherwin-Williams worth $117,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $1,296,565,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,957,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $672,213,000 after buying an additional 985,520 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,339,000 after purchasing an additional 719,965 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4,029.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 621,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,410,000 after purchasing an additional 606,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,047,000 after purchasing an additional 596,657 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $340.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.30. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $392.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

