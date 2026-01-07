Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 21,170 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of Hubbell worth $78,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 185.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Trading Up 2.7%

HUBB opened at $478.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $299.42 and a one year high of $484.26.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hubbell

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total value of $1,152,255.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,202.50. This represents a 34.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total value of $945,813.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,247.76. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.