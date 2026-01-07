Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,963 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,599,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,469 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 49,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

SCHD opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.