iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Bought by P E Global LLC

P E Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 10.6% of P E Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. P E Global LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $52,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922,958 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after buying an additional 9,678,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,443,000 after buying an additional 5,728,914 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $395,573,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,959,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.74. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

