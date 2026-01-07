Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,899,164 Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,899,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,166,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.34% of Amrize as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRZ. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amrize in the third quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of Amrize during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Amrize during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000.

In other news, CTO Roald Brouwer purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.77 per share, for a total transaction of $207,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,930. The trade was a 80.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $94,680.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,711.72. This trade represents a 67.61% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,399,720 over the last three months.

Shares of AMRZ stock opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amrize Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRZ. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amrize to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Amrize and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amrize from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Amrize in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amrize currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

