The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.28% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $83,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 141.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 252.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG opened at $176.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.20 and its 200-day moving average is $175.46. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.17 and a 12 month high of $188.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on THG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Denise Lowsley sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total value of $293,799.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,141.17. This trade represents a 31.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc (NYSE: THG) is a property and casualty insurance company that provides a range of commercial and personal insurance products. Through its subsidiary companies, Hanover offers coverage for businesses of all sizes, including workers’ compensation, general liability, commercial auto, and professional liability. On the personal lines side, the company underwrites homeowners, personal auto, flood, and umbrella policies designed to meet the needs of individuals and families.

In addition to its core commercial and personal insurance offerings, Hanover maintains a specialty arm that focuses on niche markets through tailored product solutions.

Featured Stories

