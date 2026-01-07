Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 65,970 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,970 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.29% of Valmont Industries worth $98,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 108.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after buying an additional 46,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $420.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $408.92 and a 200 day moving average of $383.69. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $432.68.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.33%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total transaction of $154,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,214.48. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $475.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.