Sofi Wealth LLC Has $211 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Sofi Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,481 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.4% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $210,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $694.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $682.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $660.31. The company has a market cap of $771.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $695.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

