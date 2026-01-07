Adecoagro S.A. $AGRO Holdings Raised by Sparta 24 Ltd.

Sparta 24 Ltd. increased its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,200,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Adecoagro accounts for approximately 15.8% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sparta 24 Ltd.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $17,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 730,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 48.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 28,275 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AGRO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adecoagro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $8.83.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Adecoagro stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.20 million, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.43. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $304.21 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecoagro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1749 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 444.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.17%.

Adecoagro Profile

(Free Report)

Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) is a leading agricultural and renewable energy company with core operations in South America. Founded in 2002 by Argentine entrepreneur Alejandro Bulgheroni, the company has grown into a vertically integrated platform covering crop production, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, and dairy operations. Adecoagro’s business model spans the full value chain, from seed selection and planting through harvesting, processing and distribution of commodities.

The company manages over 700,000 hectares of farmland across Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.